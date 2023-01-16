Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Woman charged with dropping 2-month-old baby into cot, fracturing her skull
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Woman charged with dropping 2-month-old baby into cot, fracturing her skull

Woman charged with dropping 2-month-old baby into cot, fracturing her skull

File photo of a baby cot. (Photo: iStock)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
16 Jan 2023 10:38AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 10:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A woman is accused of causing grievous hurt to a baby by dropping her into a cot forcefully.

The 29-year-old woman was charged on Saturday (Jan 14) with one count of causing grievous hurt.

The Singaporean woman is accused of forcefully dropping a two-month-old girl into a cot on the night of Jan 8 this year.

She allegedly did this while knowing that the action was likely to cause grievous hurt to the child.

According to the charge sheet, the baby suffered a skull fracture.

Gag orders imposed by the court forbid publication of anything that might identify the victim and the accused.

The 29-year-old woman was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

She will return to court on Jan 27.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, she can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. She cannot be caned as she is a woman.

Source: CNA/ll(rj)

Related Topics

court crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.