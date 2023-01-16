Woman charged with dropping 2-month-old baby into cot, fracturing her skull

SINGAPORE: A woman is accused of causing grievous hurt to a baby by dropping her into a cot forcefully.

The 29-year-old woman was charged on Saturday (Jan 14) with one count of causing grievous hurt.

The Singaporean woman is accused of forcefully dropping a two-month-old girl into a cot on the night of Jan 8 this year.

She allegedly did this while knowing that the action was likely to cause grievous hurt to the child.

According to the charge sheet, the baby suffered a skull fracture.

Gag orders imposed by the court forbid publication of anything that might identify the victim and the accused.

The 29-year-old woman was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

She will return to court on Jan 27.

If convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, she can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. She cannot be caned as she is a woman.