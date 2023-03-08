Woman accused of extorting man of S$1,800 after he hired her for escort services

SINGAPORE: After a man hired a woman for her escort services, the woman allegedly asked him for S$15,000, otherwise she would report him to the police.

The 39-year-old man handed her S$1,800 out of fear.

The woman, 27-year-old Tanya Pal, was charged in court on Wednesday (Mar 8) with one count of extortion.

The Singaporean woman is accused of committing the act at about 3.30pm on Mar 5 at a flat in Block 397, Yishun Avenue 6.

According to a police statement, the man gave S$1,800 to Pal first via bank transfer.

The man reported the case to the police on the evening of Mar 5 and the police identified the accused, arresting her within 19 hours of the report.

The police said that Pal is believed to be involved in three other similar reported cases, involving a total sum of at least S$19,000.

Pal was remanded for investigations on Wednesday.

The penalty for extortion is a jail term of between two and seven years and caning. However, as Pal is a woman, she cannot be caned.