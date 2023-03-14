Woman to be charged with forging prescriptions to buy controlled drugs

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old woman will be charged on Wednesday (Mar 15) for her suspected involvement in forging doctors’ prescriptions to buy controlled drugs from pharmacies at two hospitals.

Police said they received a report on Friday from a hospital that a woman had purportedly produced a doctor’s prescription to purchase controlled drugs on behalf of a clinic.

However, the pharmacy staff suspected the prescription was forged and reported the matter to the police.

Police established the woman's identity through investigations and arrested her on Monday.

They also seized several items, including electronic devices, controlled drugs, four rubber stamps and forged doctors’ prescriptions.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had allegedly forged at least 40 doctors’ prescriptions and deceived the pharmacy staff of two hospitals to deliver about S$4,112 worth of controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia to her,” police said in a news release.

She will be charged in court with forgery for the purpose of cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

“The police takes a serious view of any person who engages in fraudulent or dishonest conduct,” it said. “Offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

It also urged members of the public to report information relating to such crimes to their hotline at 1800-255-0000 or online. All information will be kept strictly confidential.