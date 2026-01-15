Woman charged with repeatedly throwing excrement onto parapet of HDB block

SINGAPORE: Beginning from Christmas Day last year, a 63-year-old woman allegedly began throwing human waste onto the parapet of a Housing Board block in Marsiling.

Viona Teo Kee Liok, a Singaporean, was charged on Thursday (Jan 15) with seven counts of public nuisance.

According to charge sheets, she threw human waste on the parapet of a 10th-floor unit at Block 131, Marsiling Rise a total of five times.

On the first occasion on Dec 25, 2025, she allegedly did so in the wee hours at about 4.25am, to the annoyance of a man.

On subsequent occasions, she allegedly threw human waste past 8am and 9am.

She is accused of throwing food waste on three occasions.

The last instance was on Monday, according to charge sheets.

The court ordered her to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

She will return to court on Jan 29.

If convicted of public nuisance, she faces a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,550) per charge. If she is a repeat offender, she can be jailed for up to three months on top of the possible fine.