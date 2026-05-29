Woman who repeatedly fed pigeons fined S$6,500, says she wanted to 'rescue' them

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old woman was fined S$6,500 (US$5,087) on Friday (May 29) after repeatedly feeding pigeons despite multiple warnings.

When caught red-handed, Soh Choon Heong gave false particulars to National Parks Board (NParks) officers and sought to evade them by boarding a bus.

In court, Soh repeatedly claimed that she had fed the pigeons instant noodles or crumbs to "rescue" them.

When magistrate Don Ho asked what she meant by this, Soh said when pigeons approached her, she would wrap them in a towel and cut off hooks, strings or knots attached to them.

She also told the court that the pigeons motivated her because while she could still work, the birds were unable to do so, prompting the magistrate to note that pigeons did not need to work.



Soh pleaded guilty to three counts of feeding wildlife without approval and one count of hindering an authorised officer in the exercise of her duties under the Wildlife Act. Another seven counts for feeding wildlife without approval were taken into consideration for her sentencing.

NParks had received feedback about Soh's conduct and conducted surveillance operations along Scotts Road on Sep 1, 2024, Nov 9, 2024 and Feb 14, 2025.

Despite being aware that feeding wildlife was an offence, Soh continued feeding pigeons multiple times from September 2024 to September 2025.

On Feb 14, 2025, NParks officers were at Far East Plaza when they observed Soh feeding pigeons.

Footage produced in court showed Soh, partially concealed behind a mailbox, feeding a flock of pigeons while seated outside Far East Plaza.

The officers approached Soh to ask for her particulars, but she claimed she did not have her identity card and verbally provided her details. She then walked towards a nearby bus stop while officers continued speaking to her.

After briefly sitting at the bus stop, Soh attempted to flee by boarding a bus. The officers followed her on board and continued asking for her particulars.

Soh then provided a fake name "Tan Siew Siew", and an incorrect NRIC number. As Soh was stumbling over the details, an officer suspected the information was false.

When the bus reached the next stop, Soh alighted quickly, with the officers following closely behind. They eventually called the police for assistance as Soh refused to cooperate.

Even then, Soh maintained that she had no physical identification documents on her. However, a search of her belongings uncovered her driving licence, allowing officers to establish her identity. A police report was then lodged.

Investigations later revealed another instance of Soh feeding pigeons near 31 Balmoral Park on Sep 11, 2025.

Soh, who was unrepresented, said in mitigation that she had used the name "Siew Siew" as that was what everyone called her.

"Initially I was disappointed with my life and I thought I was in debt and I am working very hard to repay my debts," she said through a Mandarin interpreter.

"So when I saw the pigeons I found that they are very pathetic, so at that moment I become spirited and wanted to live my life. I'm still able to work but the pigeons are unable to do so," said Soh. This prompted Mr Ho to remark: "But they don't have to work what."

"There is plenty of leftover food for the pigeons, they can fly around in the hawker centre to the rubbish bins and they can feed," he pointed out.

To this, Soh repeated that she had "spilled" bread crumbs to attract the birds in order to cut off their tags.

But Mr Ho observed that Soh had not cut anything in the video played in court. Soh replied that she had "yet to grab the pigeon" and had decided to act slowly.

She added in mitigation that an investment had failed during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in her having to work multiple jobs to pay off debts. She also asked for an instalment plan to pay off her fine.

In March, CNA reported that seniors aged 65 and above were responsible for about half of the illegal bird-feeding cases in Singapore between 2023 and 2025.

Some seniors form a habit of feeding birds to make up for the loss of routine and structure in their lives, and loneliness might lead them to seek companionship among birds and other animals.

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old woman was charged with feeding pigeons near various housing blocks in Yishun. Others were fined earlier this year, including a 60-year-old woman who fed pigeons 17 times after her previous conviction for the same offence.

A first time offender convicted of intentionally feeding wildlife without approval can be fined up to S$5,000 on each charge. This penalty is set to double to a maximum of S$10,000, as parliament has passed a Bill that included amendments to the Wildlife Act. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 12 months and fined up to S$20,000 - an increase from the current maximum of S$10,000.

The revised penalties will come into effect later this year.

For hindering an authorised officer in the exercise of her duties under the Wildlife Act, Soh could have been jailed up to a year, and/or fined up to S$10,000.