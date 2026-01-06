Woman jailed for possessing Kpod, first to be charged after failing to attend rehabilitation

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old woman was sentenced to one week's jail on Tuesday (Jan 6) for the possession of etomidate e-vaporiser pods, after she failed to attend rehabilitation.

This is the first case of someone being charged by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) with a vape-related offence for skipping rehabilitation.

Tang Yu Ling was caught on Sep 2, 2025, for possessing an e-vaporiser and pod found to contain etomidate.

She was issued a composition fine and placed under a rehabilitation programme in lieu of persecution. However, she did not attend her first rehabilitation session on Sep 24, said HSA in a news release on Tuesday.

“As she failed to attend rehabilitation despite repeated reminders, HSA proceeded to bring charges against her for possession of etomidate,” the agency said.

“HSA has been offering etomidate e-vaporiser offenders rehabilitation at the first instance to give them a chance to quit their habit with professional support. Attendance is mandatory,” HSA added.

Offenders who fail to attend or complete their rehabilitation will be charged in court. Such etomidate e-vaporiser offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000 or up to two years’ jail, or both.