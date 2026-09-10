Woman sues Sheng Siong, employee after allegedly being hit by trolley carrying bags of rice at outlet

SINGAPORE: A woman has sued Sheng Siong and its employee for negligence over an incident at the supermarket's Clementi West Street 2 outlet, where the employee allegedly hit her from behind with a trolley laden with bags of rice.

Ms Dong Lihua said she suffered injuries to her left foot and back as a result of the incident on Mar 11, 2021.

According to her statement of claim seen by CNA, Ms Dong is seeking S$9,309.74 in medical expenses and S$1,783.95 in transport expenses. She is also seeking damages for pain and suffering and loss of amenity, as well as future medical and transport expenses, with the amounts to be assessed by the court.

Her age was not stated in the statement of claim.

In its defence, Sheng Siong denied negligence on its part and alleged that Ms Dong's accident and injuries were caused or contributed to by her own negligence.

The claim is dated Mar 5, 2024, while Sheng Siong's defence is dated Jul 18, 2024.

Both Sheng Siong and the employee are defendants in the suit; however, the employee is not identified by name in the statement of claim.

THE INCIDENT

Ms Dong is represented by lawyers Pang Khin Wee and Leo Xin Rui from IRB Law.

According to the statement of claim, Ms Dong was grocery shopping at Sheng Siong's Clementi West Street 2 outlet at about 10am on Mar 11, 2021.

As Ms Dong walked around the supermarket, a trolley containing several bags of rice collided with her from behind, hitting the back of her left foot and her back. The employee, whom Ms Dong said was dressed in a Sheng Siong uniform, was pushing the trolley.

The claimant said the incident was captured on a closed-circuit television camera.

A Sheng Siong branch manager later accompanied Ms Dong to a nearby clinic for treatment. Ms Dong sought further treatment at Clementi Polyclinic and the National University Hospital.

According to Ms Dong, she suffered bruising, swelling and an abrasion to her left foot, as well as a bruised left heel. Her injuries allegedly restricted her ability to flex her left ankle towards her shin.

She also said that the incident aggravated degenerative disc disease in her lower back, and that she suffered from chronic pain syndrome and depression.

Ms Dong alleged that the employee was negligent in pushing the trolley at an excessive speed, failing to keep a proper lookout, losing control of the trolley and pushing it dangerously.

She alleged that he also failed to slow down, stop or swerve to avoid colliding with her.



Ms Dong also alleged that Sheng Siong was liable for the negligence of its employee.

She maintained that the supermarket operator had failed to maintain adequate space in the outlet's walkways, properly train the employee and supervise him to ensure the safe operation of the trolley.

DEFENCE

Sheng Siong is represented by lawyers Dong Huiying and Waltan Pak from LVM Law Chambers.

Setting out its case, Sheng Siong said several sacks of rice were delivered to the outlet on Mar 11, 2021, and the employee loaded them onto a trolley measuring 155cm tall and 122cm long.

As the employee pushed the trolley towards the fruits section, Ms Dong "suddenly emerged" from one of the aisles and "placed herself" in the trolley's path. She failed to notice the employee, Sheng Siong contended.

Sheng Siong said that Ms Dong's accident and injury were "solely caused or contributed by" her negligence. The supermarket operator alleged that Ms Dong failed to take steps to avoid the trolley, causing herself to be hit and injured.

It also contended that Ms Dong failed to pay attention at all times, failed to have regard for her own safety and failed to take measures to avoid the accident.

Sheng Siong is disputing that Ms Dong suffered the injuries, disabilities, losses or expenses she claimed, and is contending that any such injuries or losses were not caused by negligence on its part or that of its employees.

Sheng Siong also maintained that "any such injuries, disabilities, loss, expense and/or damages was unreasonably incurred and/or that the claimant had failed to mitigate her loss."



The case is pending before the State Courts.