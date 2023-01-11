Logo
Singapore

Woman accused of ill-treating 2-year-old toddler at pre-school by shaking her violently
Woman accused of ill-treating 2-year-old toddler at pre-school by shaking her violently

File photo of a toddler. (Photo: iStock)

Lydia Lam
11 Jan 2023 02:01PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 02:01PM)
SINGAPORE: A woman is accused of ill-treating a two-year-old girl at a pre-school by forcefully handling her, pulling her across a classroom and shaking her violently.

Wu Jiaying, 29, returned to court on Wednesday (Jan 11) for a further mention of her case. It was adjourned to February for a pre-trial conference.

She faces one count under the Children and Young Persons Act of inflicting unnecessary physical pain and suffering to a two-year-old girl at a pre-school on May 11, 2022.

Wu, who is from China, allegedly carried the toddler, placed her down forcefully on the floor and on a toddler's chair.

She is accused of grabbing the girl by her arm, lifting her up and pulling her across the classroom.

She also allegedly grabbed the toddler by the shoulder and shook her violently before pointing repeatedly at her and grabbing and shaking her arm.

The location of the incident and the victim's name are covered by a gag order.

If found guilty of ill-treating a child, Wu can be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000, or both.

Source: CNA/ll(rj)

