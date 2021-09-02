Logo
27-year-old woman under investigation for offensive tweets on race
A file photo of a woman typing on a keyboard. (Photo: iStock/fizkes)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
02 Sep 2021 01:32PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 01:39PM)
SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old woman is under investigation for “promoting enmity between different racial groups”, police said on Thursday (Sep 2).

The woman, who is “of Malay ethnicity”, had been posting on the social media platform Twitter.

Authorities said they received a report on Sunday relating to “offensive content allegedly posted against the Malay community by a Twitter user with the moniker ‘Matilda Lee’”.

The woman’s identity was established on the same day.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of race could be jailed up to three years, fined, or both.

 

Source: CNA/ga(ac)

