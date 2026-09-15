Woman gets jail, fine for illegally keeping animals in captivity for sale in first such case

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old woman was sentenced to jail and fined in the first such case for keeping animals in captivity for sale at unlicensed premises.

Ng Siew Teng, and her 34-year-old husband Callurn Lim, were arrested on Dec 27, 2023, for being involved in a scheme to illegally import puppies from Malaysia for sale in Singapore.

During a random inspection at Woodlands Checkpoint, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found five smuggled two-month-old Pomeranian puppies concealed in the boot of the couple’s friend’s vehicle, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 15).

The friend, 23-year-old Bryan Peh, was found to have been abetted by the couple to smuggle puppies from Malaysia for sale in Singapore.

Two of the puppies were in a pet carrier, which was placed within a plastic storage container that contained the other three puppies.

The puppies had been transported in cramped and poorly ventilated conditions that subjected them to unnecessary suffering, NParks said.

All five puppies also tested positive for Canine Parvovirus, a highly contagious disease that can cause severe illness and death in dogs.