Woman jailed for scalding ex-boyfriend with hot water during argument

SINGAPORE: A woman was on Monday (Aug 29) jailed for three weeks for scalding her ex-boyfriend with hot water during an argument.

Shazila Akbar Bacha, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt to the victim. Another similar charge was considered for sentencing.

The court heard that Shazila and the 31-year-old victim were previously in a relationship, and had broken up at the time of the offence.

On Jul 18, 2021, Shazila and the victim both separately went to visit their friend. They chanced upon each other along the corridor outside their friend's flat.

They got into a verbal dispute at the staircase landing near the flat, during which Shazila slapped her ex-boyfriend's cheek.

Both then went into their friend's flat, where another verbal dispute started. Shazila asked the victim why he was still there even though she had slapped him.

Shazila was also upset as the victim had made some comments that she was unable to take care of her son, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said.

She went into the kitchen and filled an orange plastic cup a quarter full with hot water from the dispenser. Shazila then dared the victim to repeat his statements about her not being able to care for her son.

The victim did so and Shazila threw the hot water on his chest, before throwing the cup on the floor.

The victim felt pain on his chest and called the police for assistance. He visited a clinic the next day and was found to have a first degree burn below his collarbone as a result of the incident.

He was given three days of medical leave and prescribed antibiotics and pain relief medication.

The prosecutor sought a jail term, arguing that Shazila was not provoked as she had challenged the victim to repeat his comments before splashing hot water on him.

Mr Chong also argued that the use of hot water was aggravating given the difficulty of controlling it, and the danger as it could affect greater surface areas.

Defence lawyer Mahadevan Lukshumayeh contended that Shazila had received harassing messages from the victim.

The penalty for voluntarily causing hurt is up to three years' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.