Woman who possessed bullet, attempted to make 3D-printed gun gets jail

SINGAPORE: A woman who illegally possessed a bullet used in machine guns, and attempted to build a 3D-printed firearm was given four months' jail and a S$1,000 (US$789) fine on Friday (May 8).

Jermaine Lim, 23, had bought the 5.56mm round for S$20 from a fellow military enthusiast she met through church and kept it in her home without a licence.

The same type of ammunition is stocked by the Singapore Armed Forces.

Lim pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an explosive without a licence. A separate charge of attempting to manufacture a 3D-printed gun without a licence was considered for her sentencing.

Investigations revealed that Lim acquired the ammunition from co-accused Javier Tan, who had earlier obtained it from a schoolmate while studying at Republic Polytechnic in 2021 or 2022.

Tan, a military enthusiast, had initially kept the unfired round as part of his personal collection in his home.

The court heard that Lim and Tan became acquainted through church in 2022 and shared an interest in military-related items. Tan then sold the bullet to Lim for S$20.

Both Lim and Tan did not have the licence to possess the ammunition, which is classified as an explosive under the Arms and Explosives Act.

Tan pleaded guilty in January 2025 and was convicted of one count of abetting Lim to possess the ammunition without licence. He was jailed three months and fined S$1,000 for the offence.

Further investigations uncovered that Lim had also downloaded blueprints and bought filaments for 3D printing.

She assembled a firing mechanism for the 3D-printed gun, including a working trigger and spring that could produce a sound when activated, although the model remained incomplete and non-functional.

A forensic report later confirmed that the assembled parts did not constitute a working firearm, as key components such as a firing pin were missing and the structure would not have withstood the pressure of firing.

Lim posted an image of the assembled gun on her Instagram story, which led to Tan informing her about the ammunition.

Lim was arrested on Dec 17, 2024 by Central Narcotics Bureau officers conducting a drug raid. The authorities searched her unit and recovered the ammunition along with a 3D printer and related items.

She told the police that she obtained the ammunition from Tan, who was arrested later that day.

The prosecution sought four to five months' jail for Lim and a S$1,000 fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chu said that while a single bullet was involved, it carried a high potential for serious harm.

"In particular, the 5.56mm bullet may be used in several assault rifles and machine guns, which can cause substantial injury and death," said Ms Chu.

Ms Chu also noted that Lim had previously been placed on probation in 2022 for a similar offence.

For possessing an explosive without a licence, Lim could have been jailed up to three years, and fined up to S$5,000.