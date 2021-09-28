Jail for woman who kicked, hit maid with clothes hangers: Report

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old woman who abused her domestic worker several times, including by kicking her in the groin and beating her with clothes hangers until they broke, was sentenced to seven weeks' jail on Tuesday (Sep 28).

Wang Xiaohui, who pleaded guilty in May to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, was also ordered to pay S$2,000 in compensation to Ms Ngo Sabal, according to a report by TODAY.

A psychiatrist who examined Wang stated that she was suffering from major depressive disorder at the time of her offences, which had affected her ability to exercise self-control over her actions to a moderate extent.

District Judge May Mesenas rejected the recommendation of a 18-month mandatory treatment order for Wang, saying that her disorder was not substantial enough to warrant departing from the usual sentencing framework.

The Singaporean, who works as a music teacher, will begin serving her jail time in a month as she has to make arrangements for the care of her two toddlers, said TODAY.

The report added that Wang’s lawyers, Mr Cory Wong and Mr Josephus Tan from Invictus Law Corporation, did not state if they will be appealing against the sentence.