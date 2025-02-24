Jail for woman who paid S$44,000 for marriage of convenience to prolong stay in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Vietnamese woman who came across an advertisement for sham marriages that could help foreigners prolong their stay in Singapore decided to give it a try.

Nguyen Thi Thuy Quyen, 31, then paid a total of S$44,000 (US$33,000) for a marriage of convenience before the arrangement was exposed.

Nguyen was jailed for a total of six months and seven weeks on Monday (Feb 24) after pleading guilty to two charges under the Immigration Act.

These are for entering a marriage with her husband-in-name Jonathan Kwek Zi Hao to obtain an immigration advantage, and for making false statements in an application for a long-term visit pass form. It was not mentioned in court whether Mr Kwek has been charged or is facing prosecution for his role.

The false statements Nguyen made in the form include how she had not provided money directly or indirectly to Mr Kwek for agreeing to enter a marriage, and that she did not enter the marriage to obtain a long-term stay in Singapore.

Another two charges of a similar nature were taken into consideration for her sentencing.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) senior prosecution officer Ganeshvaran told the court that Nguyen was previously issued a work permit valid from Aug 27, 2022 to Feb 2, 2023 to work as a performing artiste.

Nearing the expiry of her work permit, she came across a post on an online messaging platform that advertised sham marriages that helped foreigners extend their stay in Singapore.

Wanting to prolong her stay here, Nguyen replied to the post expressing her interest.

She later received a call from a person known as "Jason" who arranged a meet up to discuss the sham marriage. Jason's actual name was later established to be Ng Chee Hon, a Singaporean who is currently at large.

Nguyen then met with Jason and Mr Kwek. Jason said that Mr Kwek would be Nguyen's marriage partner who applied for her visit passes. In exchange, Nguyen had to pay S$30,000 in instalments to Jason, and monthly payments of S$1,000 to Mr Kwek.

Nguyen agreed as she wanted to stay in Singapore. Nguyen also paid S$3,000 to Jason for arranging the meet-up.

She later returned to Vietnam. On Apr 3, 2023, Mr Kwek travelled to Vietnam to meet Nguyen and they returned to Singapore together that day.

Both parted ways until they met on Apr 10, 2023 to solemnise their marriage at a hotel. Neither had the intention to enter a genuine marriage - Nguyen was in it for the immigration benefits and Mr Kwek participated for the money. They led separate lives after the solemnisation.

Nguyen managed to obtain a long-term visit pass on Jun 26, 2023 and attempted to obtain another on May 12 last year, but this was rejected.

In total, Nguyen forked out around S$44,000, comprising S$30,000 to Jason for making the arrangements, and 14 monthly payments of S$1,000 to Mr Kwek.

Nguyen's lawyer Sarindar Singh said that Nguyen had been part of a wider group arrested for the offences. He said his client's role in the matter was "minimal" and that she had been a "gullible person misled into this whole episode".

His client had unwittingly become involved in the marriage before making her application to the ICA, Mr Singh said.

In a statement, ICA said it took a serious view of individuals trying to circumvent the system through marriage of convenience arrangements.

"We will continue to take firm enforcement action against errant couples and middlemen," a spokesperson said.

For engaging in a marriage of convenience, an individual can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For making false statements to obtain immigration facilities, a person can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$4,000, or both.