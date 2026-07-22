Jail for ex-hair salon worker who spent over S$1,000 of customers' CDC vouchers on herself

SINGAPORE: A former employee of Yun Nam Hair Care forwarded customers' Community Development Council (CDC) voucher redemption links from their mobile phones to her own and spent the vouchers.

Phang Koh Xing accessed the two women's messages while helping them set up payment methods on their phones.

Phang, 31, was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday (Jul 22) after she pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust and one charge under the Computer Misuse Act for causing a computer to perform a function with the intent to commit theft.

Another two charges of a similar nature were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Phang was also ordered to pay compensation to the two victims or serve nine days' jail in default.

In total, she had spent S$1,167 (US$904) worth of vouchers belonging to both victims.

At the time of the offences, Phang was a customer service consultant at Yun Nam Hair Care's Ang Mo Kio Hub outlet. She said in court that she had resigned from her job.

Her role included helping customers set up payment methods on their mobile phones.

According to court documents, a 60-year-old woman visited the salon for a hair treatment on Aug 1, 2025. While she was deciding on a treatment plan, she handed her phone to Phang to help set up Shopee instalment payments.

While setting up payment, Phang accessed the woman's text messages, found her CDC voucher redemption link and forwarded it to her own mobile phone.

Between Aug 1 and Aug 3, 2025, Phang accessed the redemption link and used the vouchers in nine transactions at various merchants, including NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, an optical shop, a department store and food outlets. She spent a total of S$575.

The victim discovered the unauthorised use of her vouchers and lodged a police report on Aug 4, 2025.

Phang did not make restitution to this customer.

In a separate case, a 31-year-old woman handed her phone to Phang on Aug 9, 2025 for help setting up payment through the Atome app.

Similarly, Phang accessed the customer's text messages and forwarded the redemption link to her own phone.

She used the vouchers between Aug 9 and Aug 11, 2025, spending S$592 across seven transactions. These were at a salon, NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Venus Beauty and a department store.

The victim reported the unauthorised transactions to the police on Sep 2, 2025.

Court documents stated that Phang made voluntary restitution of S$200 to this victim.

The prosecution argued for Phang to be jailed for between six and eight weeks, and for compensation to be paid to both victims, equivalent to the outstanding amounts after the voluntary restitution. The judge agreed.

"The accused was specifically entrusted with customers’ phones to help them set up payment methods on their respective phones," Deputy Public Prosecutor Ronnie Ang said.

"The accused exploited the trust placed in her and misused it for wrongful access to the victims’ CDC vouchers."

For the charge under the Computer Misuse Act, Phang could have been jailed for up to 10 years, or fined up to S$50,000, or both.

For criminal breach of trust, she could have been jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or both.

