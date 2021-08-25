Woman jailed for throwing computer CPU, monitor and pots from 12th-floor Bishan flat

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old Singaporean woman was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday (Aug 25) for throwing electronic devices, among other items, out of the window of her 12th-floor flat.

Maslina Ramlee pleaded guilty to committing a rash act that endangered human life, according to TODAY.

Maslina was upset and frustrated about spending her days alone at home, as her husband and son were in prison, the court heard.

This led her to throw five metal pots, a computer central processing unit (CPU), computer monitor, sound bar and Hi-Fi set out of her Bishan flat window in March last year. The address of the block was redacted from court documents.

The items landed on the ground floor along a grass patch and on a concrete walkway, which is used by residents to travel to the nearby exercise corner and neighbouring blocks.

While the items were badly damaged by the impact, no one was struck or injured in the incident on the morning of Mar 9, 2020.

At that time, Ms Senthuja Subramanian, a 28-year-old social worker who worked at a nearby senior activity centre, heard loud sounds.

When she went outside to see what was happening, she saw a computer monitor lying on the ground at the foot of the block. Many other items then came raining down.

She witnessed Maslina throwing the items from her window and called the police.