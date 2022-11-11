'The police cannot charge me': Woman charged over behaviour in Benjamin Glynn's trial rants

SINGAPORE: A woman who allegedly behaved in an insulting and disorderly manner in a courtroom during anti-masker Benjamin Glynn's trial was charged in court on Friday (Nov 11).

Lee Hui Yin, 52, was charged from her place in remand. She was nabbed after a warrant of arrest was put out for her following her failure to show up in court when she was set to be charged in September.

She appeared with a face mask only covering her mouth, and was observed sighing and moving around during the brief hearing.

The Singaporean was given two charges of behaving in a disorderly manner in the State Court during Glynn's trial and of using insulting words towards a judge.

She is accused of committing both offences on Aug 18, 2021 in the State Court.

Lee then directed two comments - "this is ridiculous kangaroo court" and "I do not respect the judge" - at District Judge Eddy Tham, who presided over Glynn's trial.

She is also accused of shouting and behaving in an unruly manner in the same courtroom.

FURTHER CHARGES MAY BE LAID

On Friday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said investigations are ongoing against Lee for other charges. These include failure to comply with orders from public servants, as well as criminal force against police officers.

He asked if Lee could state her position for the two existing charges.

"Yes thank you, am I allowed to speak?" asked Lee, who had been visibly containing herself.

When the judge gave her permission, she rambled: "I do not understand, I do not consent ... the police are throwing me charges, only the judge can charge me, the police cannot charge me, there is no crime, there is no injury, there is no warrant of arrest."

Lee then apologised to the judge for being "so angry".

"But the police trespassed into my home, they pressed on my chest, on my breast, with my nightgown and everything, and I had injury here, both my arms, both the legs," she claimed.

She then repeated lines similar to what Glynn had also mentioned during his trial: "Your honour, I am a living breathing woman, not a strawman that the corporation Temasek Singapore, a registered business entity, wants people to believe.

"All this vaccination and masks - do you know what you are injecting into your bodies?"

The judge interjected at this point and said he just needed to know if she was intending to plead guilty or not.

Lee reiterated that she did not understand and did not consent, and the prosecutor said he believed the court could take it to mean she was not pleading guilty.

He stated for the record that there was no trespass into her home and that a warrant of arrest had been issued for her.

"There was no warrant of arrest!" Lee countered.

The prosecutor went on to add that Lee had spat on the police officers and brought up a report on Lee's history of mental illness for the judge's consideration.

The judge noted that she was assessed to be stable and not in relapse from schizophrenia, according to the report dated August 2021.

When asked if she had anyone to act as her bailor, Lee said she had a boyfriend.

"God will not judge man. Only man will judge man because they want power and control," she said.

The judge offered her bail of S$10,000 and allowed her to make two phone calls to arrange for bail.

Her case was adjourned to Dec 14 for a pre-trial conference.

Glynn was given six weeks' jail in August 2021 for his offences, including not wearing a mask, and was later deported.

Separately, a man who had claimed to be Glynn's lawyer during the British expatriate's trial is also facing charges before a court. His trial is pending, after a psychiatric assessment found him fit to plead.