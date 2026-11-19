SINGAPORE: A woman sued her private-hire driver for injuries sustained when he braked abruptly to avoid a collision after a chicken crossed the road, but lost and was ordered to pay costs of S$15,000 (US$11,628).

In dismissing the suit, the judge said the woman was "an innocent passenger" but the driver was not responsible for the incident.

Instead, it was caused by the chicken, which the woman identified as a jungle fowl and the driver described as a rooster.

The incident was unfortunately part of "the vicissitudes of life", the judge said in a judgment published on Wednesday (Nov 18).

He also noted that the claimant had at least two other court claims pending over separate accidents.

THE CASE

The claimant, Ms Yvonne Chen Qianyun, was travelling in a private-hire vehicle driven by Mr Tan Teng Kiat along Holland Road on Feb 19, 2024.

A bird crossed the path in front of the vehicle ahead of Mr Tan's car, prompting Mr Tan to brake.

Mr Tan said the chicken had flown across, but Ms Chen said it was already "on the road".

District Judge Jonathan Ng Pang Ern said this was immaterial, but said it was undisputed that the chicken's act of crossing the road caused the vehicle ahead to brake.

To avoid a collision, Mr Tan also applied his brakes. At the time, he said he was going at about 50kmh, approximately 10m behind the vehicle in front.

Ms Chen claimed that this caused her to suffer injuries, which were not detailed explicitly in the judgment.

She sued Mr Tan for negligence, saying he had failed to keep an adequate following distance forcing him to make an "abrupt and forceful stop" to avoid a collision.

Alternatively, she said the force and manner of Mr Tan's braking exceeded what was reasonably necessary to avoid a collision.

Ms Chen was represented by Mr Raj Singh Shergill and Desiree Koh from Lee Shergill law firm.

Mr Tan, who was represented by Mr Willy Tay from Willy Tay's Chambers, said he had sufficient distance from the vehicle in front of him and enough time to brake.

He alleged that after the incident, Ms Chen asked him if he had noted the licence plate number of the vehicle in front.

According to Mr Tan, Ms Chen wanted to bring a claim against the driver of the vehicle in front because her back pain had immediately worsened.

Mr Tan claimed that Ms Chen even asked him to be her witness in this intended claim, but that she later changed her mind about whom to pursue.

Judge Ng said Ms Chen had at least two other actions pending before the district court.

One concerned an accident in September 2022 involving a private-hire vehicle in which she was a passenger.

The other was an accident in October 2024 involving her husband's vehicle, in which she was also a passenger.

Judge Ng assessed the case and said there was really nothing more Mr Tan could have been expected to do in the circumstances that confronted him.

Instead, he had braked reasonably because there was an emergency.

He dismissed Ms Chen's claim, finding that Mr Tan was not responsible, and ordered her to pay S$15,000 in costs.

The judge acknowledged that Ms Chen was an "innocent passenger who was injured" in an incident over which she had no control.

"However, the law does not seek out a tortfeasor for every loss that is suffered. In an imperfect world, some losses must lie where they fall," he said.

"This incident, caused as it was by a chicken crossing the road, was unfortunately, but also undoubtedly, part of the vicissitudes of life."