Woman who shouted 'kangaroo court' during Benjamin Glynn trial to be charged with disorderly behaviour
SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old woman who had shouted insults at a District Judge during Benjamin Glynn's trial last August will be charged with disorderly behaviour during a court hearing.
Lee Hui Yin was seated in the public gallery at the State Courts during a trial involving Mr Glynn on Aug 18, 2021, said the police in a news release on Friday (Nov 11).
Glynn, a 40-year-old British national, was on trial that day for multiple offences, including failing to wear a mask.
The police said Lee was asked to step out of a courtroom to adjust her mask, which was askew.
She then used insulting words towards a District Judge of the State Courts by shouting "this is (a) ridiculous kangaroo court", "if the kangaroo court requires me to wear a mask" and "I do not respect the judge".
The Singaporean woman will be charged with an offence of using insulting words towards a public servant, which is punishable under the Protection from Harassment Act.
If found guilty, she is liable for enhanced punishment under the Act, as she was previously convicted and sentenced in April 2014 to a mandatory treatment order for committing a similar offence, said the police.
Lee will also be charged with an offence of disorderly behaviour in the immediate vicinity of a court under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.
The police said she is also being investigated for offences of failing to obey orders from public servants and offences involving the use of criminal force against police under the Penal Code.
Those who use insulting words towards a public servant may be punished with a jail term of up to two years, fined S$10,000, or both.
For disorderly behaviour under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, those found guilty may be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.