Woman who shouted 'kangaroo court' during Benjamin Glynn trial to be charged with disorderly behaviour

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old woman who had shouted insults at a District Judge during Benjamin Glynn's trial last August will be charged with disorderly behaviour during a court hearing.

Lee Hui Yin was seated in the public gallery at the State Courts during a trial involving Mr Glynn on Aug 18, 2021, said the police in a news release on Friday (Nov 11).

Glynn, a 40-year-old British national, was on trial that day for multiple offences, including failing to wear a mask.

The police said Lee was asked to step out of a courtroom to adjust her mask, which was askew.

She then used insulting words towards a District Judge of the State Courts by shouting "this is (a) ridiculous kangaroo court", "if the kangaroo court requires me to wear a mask" and "I do not respect the judge".