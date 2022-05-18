Woman admits smashing ex-lover's car with golf club after trespassing into his home

SINGAPORE: A woman on Wednesday (May 18) admitted to smashing her former lover's car with a golf club after climbing over the gate to enter his home.

Zhou Dani, 37, pleaded guilty to one charge each of criminal trespass and mischief. Another charge of criminal intimidation, for sending the man a threatening text message that read "I will kill all you b*******", will be considered for sentencing.

The judge ordered a report to assess Zhou's suitability for a mandatory treatment order, which directs an offender suffering from certain treatable psychiatric conditions to undergo psychiatric treatment.

Defence lawyer CK Teo said his client was diagnosed with adjustment disorder, and her psychiatrist was of the opinion that there was a contributory link to the offences. He said she was receiving treatment.

The court heard that Zhou and the victim, a 46-year-old man, were romantically involved in the past. They had known each other for about four-and-a-half years at the time of the offences last year.

The incident started with Zhou's arrival at the victim's home at about 8.30pm on Sep 1, 2021. She took photos of the residence and sent them to him on WhatsApp.

"She was feeling emotional about the status of the relationship between the victim and herself, and intended to try to compel the victim into making a commitment to her, even though the victim was married and had a child," stated court documents.

"Referring to a previous claim made by her, that she had two children with the victim, (Zhou) demanded over WhatsApp that the victim come out from his house."

When the victim refused, Zhou repeatedly rang the doorbell, gaining the attention of the victim's family members who attended to her. The victim urged Zhou not to cause a nuisance, but she did not leave.

Around 9.15pm, Zhou climbed over a gate and entered the residence. She sent the victim a photo of his car, threatening to "crush" it, and the main door. She also threatened to kill the victim's mother if he did not come out.

A few minutes later, she took a golf club belonging to the victim and proceeded to smash his car and the windows of his house, breaking the club in the process.

This caused more than S$18,000 worth of damage, of which more than S$17,000 was for damage to the car alone.

Police were called. Zhou was still in the midst of smashing the victim's house windows when they arrived at about 9.45pm.

She stopped when ordered to by police, and admitted to them that she had been drinking beer beforehand. She was arrested shortly after.

Zhou has said she was willing to make compensation for the damage if the victim agreed to see her, according to court documents.

When the criminal intimidation charge was read to her on Wednesday, Zhou interjected that the victim had sent similar messages to her in the past.

"Whenever we quarrel he would threaten to cut off my limbs and confine me in a cage," she told the court through an interpreter. She later admitted to all the charges.

The prosecution did not object to the defence's request for a mandatory treatment order report.

In mitigation, Mr Teo said his client felt "humiliated" when the victim refused to come out of the house to see her.

The lawyer said "things boiled over" after the victim called Zhou "crazy" and "mentally unsound" in front of his family members.

"This is not the behaviour of someone in control of her senses," he said.

Zhou will undergo an assessment at the Institute of Mental Health, and return to court for sentencing next month.