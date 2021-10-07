Woman given stern warning, composition fine after climbing up Sentosa hotel balcony while on stay-home notice

SINGAPORE: A woman who climbed up to another balcony while she was serving a stay-home notice at a hotel in Sentosa had her charges withdrawn on Thursday (Oct 7).

Jin Chensu, 38, was instead given a stern warning and a composition fine, which is given out of court.

Jin had been charged in July with two counts of failing to wear a mask while at Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa Resort on Oct 6 and Oct 9 last year, as well as two counts of exposing others to the risk of infection when she suspected she was a COVID-19 carrier.

According to a previous statement by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Jin returned to Singapore from Cambodia on Oct 4 last year and was issued a stay-home notice until Oct 18, 2020.

She was taken to Shangri-la Rasa Sentosa Resort and told that she could not leave her room during her stay-home notice period.

However, Jin left her room on the fifth floor on the evening of Oct 6, 2020. She then climbed up to the balcony of a hotel room one floor above, spent about five minutes there before climbing down again.

Three days later, she left her room without a mask and loitered along the common corridor, charge sheets state. According to ICA, she was discovered by hotel staff members about 25 minutes later and escorted back to her room.

At a previous hearing on Sep 22 this year, the court heard that Jin was serving a quarantine order. Her lawyer Amarjit Singh told CNA that this was due to her return from overseas.

The court heard that Jin would be offered a composition fine, served a stern warning and the charges would thereafter be withdrawn.

Court records did not indicate the sum of the composition fine she paid.

If she had been convicted of the various charges, she would have faced a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both per charge.