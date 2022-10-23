Woman sues town council after falling into drain: What can you do if this happens to you?

SINGAPORE: Last month, a 71-year-old woman sued Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council for more than S$33,000 in damages after falling into an uncovered drain and sustaining injuries.

The trial concluded on Sep 19, with a verdict pending.

What can you do if you're in a similar situation and want to seek compensation? CNA speaks to lawyers about the possible courses of action.

FIRST STEP: SEE A DOCTOR

The first thing to do is to seek medical care, said Mr Muhammad Razeen Sayed Majunoon, associate at Advance Law.

"Turning to the courts is not the best option to start with. You may ask your lawyer, or by yourself, try writing to the relevant authorities or organisations to ask for compensation," he said.

Public liability insurance would usually cover such situations, said Mr Razeen.

The claimant should obtain a medical report detailing the extent of injuries suffered, prognosis and if any follow-up treatment is required, said Mr Tang Shangwei, partner in specialist and private client disputes and white collar and enforcement practices at WongPartnership.

One of the ways to seek compensation would be to seek damages by bringing a claim under the tort of negligence, said Ms Alyssa Mundo, associate director at Tembusu Law.

KEEP RECORDS

To do that, first ensure you have the correct documentation and evidence. Make a record of the scene of the incident by photographing it comparatively to show the size of the gap or areas which are uncovered, said Mr Tang.

The person should keep the receipts of payments made for medical treatments, transport to and from medical treatments and devices bought as a result of the injury such as walking sticks and crutches, said Ms Choo Yean Lin, partner at Tan Lee & Partners.

This can also include the documentation if you needed to engage a helper because of the incident.

"In other words, gather as much information as possible to boost your case," said Ms Choo.

Other evidence to gather include those pertaining to losses that occurred due to the injury, such as a broken phone and loss of earnings, said Mr Razeen.

IDENTIFY THE ENTITY RESPONSIBLE

The next step would be to identify which entity or entities are responsible for the management, maintenance and upkeep of the property where the drain is located, said Mr Tang.

This may include the managing agents, engaged cleaning contractor or other contractors responsible for the space.