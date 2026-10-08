Woman found dead was stressed over workplace injury claim, discharged against advice, coroner's court hears

Warning: This story contains references to suicide.

SINGAPORE: A woman who was found dead at the foot of a housing block had been stressed over a workplace injury claim against her that she said was fraudulent, a coroner's court heard on Thursday (Oct 8).

She had also been discharged from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) against medical advice a day before, following a suicide attempt.

A coroner's inquiry into the death of the owner of a food business opened on Thursday.

A gag order was imposed protecting the identities of her husband and her children and preventing the publication of her address. CNA is not naming her for this reason.

WHAT HAPPENED

The 44-year-old woman had gone to a block in the Bukit Timah area on the morning of Jul 19, 2025.

The investigation officer on the case, Inspector Ong Hui Xian, told the court that a resident in the block had taken the lift up with the woman and asked her if she stayed there.

The deceased replied that she was visiting and wished the woman a good day when the latter alighted.

The deceased was later found dead. She was identified when the police found a car key belonging to her husband.

According to her husband, the woman had said she was going out to exercise that morning.

A suicide note was later found in the woman's laptop, expressing how apologetic she was to her loved ones.

The court heard that the woman went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital's psychiatric department in late June 2025.

She had symptoms of depression, including a loss of appetite and sleep, as well as intrusive thoughts with a depressed mood for a few months prior.

She spoke about feeling guilt and being torn between work and her children.

She was prescribed with mirtazapine, a prescription medicine for major depressive disorder, and zolpidem, which is for insomnia.

SUICIDE ATTEMPT

In the wee hours of Jul 18, 2025, the woman was found drunk and unconscious at Changi Beach.

Paramedics and the police attended to her and found her intoxicated, incoherent and drenched with water.

She said she wanted to die and was scammed of money but did not say more.

A police officer called the IMH crisis hotline and was advised to apprehend her under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act as she was intoxicated.

She was taken to Changi General Hospital, where doctors assessed that she had made a "serious suicide attempt" and diagnosed her with depression.

She was then transferred to IMH, with major depressive disorder as the clinical diagnosis.

The woman was discharged against medical advice that same day, as she and her husband were "keen on the discharge", said INSP Ong.

They were informed of the risk of worsening symptoms and suicide if she was discharged, and they agreed to her discharge under the care of her husband.

The woman's husband said she appeared quiet but normal after being discharged.

STRESS OVER INJURY CLAIM

The man said his wife appeared to be stressed about a worker who had been sending medical bills to her.

Investigations revealed that the woman had experienced significant stress related to a workplace injury compensation claim mounted against her by a foreign worker.

The worker had purportedly sustained injuries while working at the woman's company and had been sending her medical bills.

The worker had also sent a letter saying she would be making a claim for total permanent incapacity against the woman.

The woman believed she was being exploited for additional compensation.

Her husband told her not to worry, and that the insurer had already been paying for some of the worker's hospital bills.

His wife brought up worries that she had not bought the right insurance plan and was worried the insurer would not cover the total permanent incapacity claim.

An officer with the Ministry of Manpower had received an email from the woman three days before her death, clarifying if she had to pay new medical bills.

The officer told her that the information should be given to the insurer directly as the insurer was assessing the case.

The woman was said to be "calm and composed", according to the MOM officer.

At this point, the woman's husband began breaking down in court. He apologised and said he had just seen some pictures in the court documents that had triggered him.

INSP Ong said the police and MOM had investigated the issues relating to the allegedly fraudulent workplace injury claim, but they did not affect the findings in the death of the woman.

The findings will be given at a later date.

When asked by the media if the investigating authorities had reached any conclusion regarding the allegedly fraudulent workplace injury claim, State Counsel Dhiraj G Chainani declined to comment.