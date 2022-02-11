Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Woman allegedly 'providing companionship' in Sim Lim Square tests positive for COVID-19, 27 others under investigation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Woman allegedly 'providing companionship' in Sim Lim Square tests positive for COVID-19, 27 others under investigation

Woman allegedly 'providing companionship' in Sim Lim Square tests positive for COVID-19, 27 others under investigation

The police are investigating 28 persons for alleged non-compliance with safe management measures. (Photo: SPF)

Yasmin Begum
11 Feb 2022 01:16PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 01:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A woman who was allegedly "providing companionship" to patrons of a nightlife establishment in Sim Lim Square has tested positive for COVID-19, the police said on Friday (Feb 11).

She is among 28 people under investigation for allegedly flouting safe management measures, the police added. 

On Feb 9 at about 9.35pm, police officers conducted a check on a nightlife establishment at Sim Lim Square, and 28 people were found within the premises. 

Among them were 10 women who are "believed to be hostesses of Chinese, Malaysian and Vietnamese nationalities", said the police in a news release. 

The women, aged between 24 and 48, were allegedly found to be intermingling and "providing companionship" to patrons within the premises, said the police. 

One of the women tested positive for COVID-19 using an antigen rapid test (ART).  All 10 women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The police are investigating 28 persons for flouting safe management measures. (Photo: SPF)

Two men, aged 34 and 61, were identified as the purported operators of the nightlife establishment and are being investigated for offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

They are also being investigated for "multiple" alleged breaches of COVID-19 measures, such as failing to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers, not ensuring group sizes did not exceed the cap on social gatherings and allowing the display of film and video recordings within the premises.

For failing to comply with COVID-19 safe distancing measures, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The offence of supplying liquor without a valid licence carries a fine of up to S$20,000.

"The police will continue to maintain a high tempo in conducting enforcement checks to prevent, deter and detect vice and other illicit activities," they said. 

"Members of the public and businesses are also advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously.

"The police have zero tolerance for those who blatantly disregard the law and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against those who flout the prevailing safe management measures."

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/yb(mi)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force safe management measures

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us