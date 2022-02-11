Woman allegedly 'providing companionship' in Sim Lim Square tests positive for COVID-19, 27 others under investigation

SINGAPORE: A woman who was allegedly "providing companionship" to patrons of a nightlife establishment in Sim Lim Square has tested positive for COVID-19, the police said on Friday (Feb 11).

She is among 28 people under investigation for allegedly flouting safe management measures, the police added.

On Feb 9 at about 9.35pm, police officers conducted a check on a nightlife establishment at Sim Lim Square, and 28 people were found within the premises.

Among them were 10 women who are "believed to be hostesses of Chinese, Malaysian and Vietnamese nationalities", said the police in a news release.

The women, aged between 24 and 48, were allegedly found to be intermingling and "providing companionship" to patrons within the premises, said the police.

One of the women tested positive for COVID-19 using an antigen rapid test (ART). All 10 women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.