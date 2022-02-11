Woman allegedly 'providing companionship' in Sim Lim Square tests positive for COVID-19, 27 others under investigation
SINGAPORE: A woman who was allegedly "providing companionship" to patrons of a nightlife establishment in Sim Lim Square has tested positive for COVID-19, the police said on Friday (Feb 11).
She is among 28 people under investigation for allegedly flouting safe management measures, the police added.
On Feb 9 at about 9.35pm, police officers conducted a check on a nightlife establishment at Sim Lim Square, and 28 people were found within the premises.
Among them were 10 women who are "believed to be hostesses of Chinese, Malaysian and Vietnamese nationalities", said the police in a news release.
The women, aged between 24 and 48, were allegedly found to be intermingling and "providing companionship" to patrons within the premises, said the police.
One of the women tested positive for COVID-19 using an antigen rapid test (ART). All 10 women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
Two men, aged 34 and 61, were identified as the purported operators of the nightlife establishment and are being investigated for offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.
They are also being investigated for "multiple" alleged breaches of COVID-19 measures, such as failing to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers, not ensuring group sizes did not exceed the cap on social gatherings and allowing the display of film and video recordings within the premises.
For failing to comply with COVID-19 safe distancing measures, offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
The offence of supplying liquor without a valid licence carries a fine of up to S$20,000.
"The police will continue to maintain a high tempo in conducting enforcement checks to prevent, deter and detect vice and other illicit activities," they said.
"Members of the public and businesses are also advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously.
"The police have zero tolerance for those who blatantly disregard the law and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against those who flout the prevailing safe management measures."
