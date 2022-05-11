Logo
Woman under investigation for acting as a lawyer without valid practising certificate
The exterior of the Supreme Court in Singapore.

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
11 May 2022 04:45PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 04:45PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has commenced investigations into a woman for allegedly acting as an advocate and solicitor without a valid practising certificate.

In a statement on Tuesday (May 10), the SPF said a police report was lodged on Apr 27 against a woman who had purportedly acted as an advocate and solicitor on at least three occasions, even though her practising certificate had expired.

Acting on the report, investigations against the woman for an offence under Section 33 of the Legal Profession Act have begun, the police said. 

According to the Singapore Courts website, all solicitors must apply for a practising certificate for every practice year - referring to the period between Apr 1 and Mar 31 - before acting in the capacity of an advocate and solicitor. 

An unauthorised person found to have acted as an advocate or solicitor faces a fine of up to S$25,000 or a jail term of up to six months, or both.

For subsequent offences, the penalty is a fine of up to S$50,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

The police declined further comment, citing ongoing investigations.

CNA understands the woman in question is Ms Violet Netto, who represented Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam in his appeal against the death sentence. 

Attempts to contact Ms Netto for comment were unsuccessful. 

On Apr 26, the Court of Appeal dismissed a last-minute plea by Nagaenthran and his mother Madam Panchalai Supermaniam.

Nagaenthran was hanged on Apr 27.

Source: CNA/az

