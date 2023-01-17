Woman who allegedly conspired with lover to murder her husband in US to be extradited from Singapore

SINGAPORE: A district court has cleared the way for the extradition of a woman who is wanted in the United States for allegedly conspiring with her lover to murder her husband.

Fadaak Sahar Osama A, a Saudi Arabian national, is wanted in the United States for allegedly conspiring with her lover to have her husband murdered. There is suggestion of a financial motive in the form of insurance payouts, according to an affidavit from a US detective.

Fadaak was apprehended in Singapore on Sep 25, 2022 and remanded, according to a judgment released on Tuesday (Jan 17).

She is wanted in the United States for one count of murder in the first degree and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

Fadaak's husband, Mr Darwin Garcia Franco, died around May 31, 2019 in Kirkland, Washington.

The two suspects in the case are Fadaak and her alleged lover, Saif Al Obaidi.

Fadaak lived with her husband and their young child in a two-storey home in Kirkland, Washington.

Her husband was killed on May 31, 2019 at about 2am in his home. There were no signs of forced entry. US detectives believe that Al Obaidi entered the home and attacked the victim while he was alone and sleeping, stabbing him about 30 times.

Residents living downstairs went to investigate and one of them saw Al Obaidi attack the victim and tried to intervene. Al Obaidi turned his attack on her and she escaped with 18 stab wounds.

According to an affidavit by a detective of the Kirkland Police Department, Fadaak developed a close relationship with Saif between January and May 2019.

They began a romantic relationship and met from time to time at Fadaak's personal apartment at Belluvue.

On May 17, 2019, the victim confronted Fadaak about his belief that she was unfaithful, the detective said.

On May 22, 2019, Fadaak purportedly began looking for life insurance policies that would pay her the maximum amount available in the event of her husband's death.

On May 28, 2019, Fadaak submitted for a policy with a S$250,000 life benefit, listing her and her child as beneficiaries in the event of her husband's death.

She made enquiries for a life insurance policy on her husband's life, even though she had told investigators that she was planning to leave her husband during an unrelated investigation with Child Protective Services.

Fadaak was informed on May 29, 2019 that her husband could not be insured as he did not have US citizenship.

After the alleged murder, Al Obaidi was arrested and declined to speak to investigators. He was charged with murder of the deceased in the first degree and attempted first degree murder and is being held in pre-trial confinement with no bail in the US.

Fadaak boarded a one-way flight to the United Arab Emirates with her child on Apr 9, 2019.

After Fadaak was arrested in Singapore, the USA submitted a formal extradition request. She came before a district court on Dec 21 last year.

The state produced evidence in support of its request for Fadaak to be committed pending the Law minister's order for Fadaak to be surrendered to the US.

Fadaak elected not to testify or call any witnesses to give testimony.