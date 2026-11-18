SINGAPORE: Two women were charged on Wednesday (Nov 18) with mischief by disrupting crow-trapping operations conducted by the National Parks Board (NParks) in separate cases.

They each face various other charges for offences including feeding pigeons, throwing slippers and a rock at someone and public nuisance.

Tan Chong Hong, a 74-year-old Singaporean woman, is accused of placing pieces of cardboard over the entrance of a crow trap on three occasions in August 2026.

The trap, which was placed in front of Block 161, Yishun Street 11, was deployed by NParks for the purpose of managing Singapore's bird populations.

Tan faces other charges for feeding pigeons illegally in various spots in Yishun between November 2025 and June 2026.

The second woman, 60-year-old Singaporean Liet Sit Choon, was handed seven charges, including two instances of dismantling crow traps near Block 629, Senja Road in March 2026.

She faces assorted other charges, for acts such as throwing a pair of slippers and a rock at a person in the same area in November 2025, causing a fracture.

She is also accused of shouting loudly and punching a woman at a coffee shop in March 2026.

On another occasion, Lien allegedly threatened a man by telling him: "If you don't pay me back, I will beat you."

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to cases in March 2026 where Lien had cut the cable ties securing the netting of a crow trap deployed in an open field near Block 629, Senja Road.

This resulted in the trapped crows escaping, they said.

In August, the police received several reports where Tan allegedly placed cardboard over the entrance of a crow trap, blocking crows from entering on three occasions.

They identified the women through investigations, with the aid of closed-circuit television footage.

Both women's cases were adjourned to December.

The offence of committing mischief that disrupts a key service carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of such acts of mischief and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who damage public property or any apparatus deployed to serve public functions.