Women may be offered immediate safe space if there is threat of violence: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: More will be done to protect women against family violence, including offering them the option of being immediately moved to a safe space, if frontline responders assess that there is a threat of violence.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said this in Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 5) during a debate on a White Paper on women’s development.

He noted that this was one of the 16 recommendations, earlier proposed by a task force on family violence, which the Government has accepted.

Outlining a “common situation”, he gave the example of how an angry husband may threaten violence at home, causing the woman to fear for her safety.

But if the police turn up at that point, “nothing much can be done” if there has not been any violence or an imminent threat of violence.

The husband can also deny that he was going to get physical, and the woman and her children would have to stay in the same flat “in fear”, he said.

When the new recommendation is implemented, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will respond, and assess if the situation is serious.

“If there has been violence, it may proceed as a criminal case. If there is no actual violence, but there is a significant threat of violence, the wife may be offered the option of being moved to a safe space, depending on the facts.”

It will be her choice to go to the safe space immediately, along with her children, even if there is no criminal offence, said Mr Shanmugam. “(She can) then consider her next steps, instead of facing the threat of violence.”

She may also be moved to a temporary shelter arrangement while working out longer-term interventions.

“(This) gives the parties the opportunity to cool down, provides an opportunity for reconciliation, and you really don't want every such situation to end up in the matrimonial courts,” said Mr Shanmugam.

OTHER MOVES TO PROTECT WOMEN

In addition, certain people – such as the Director-General of Social Welfare – will be empowered to apply for personal protection orders (PPO) on behalf of those at risk in some situations, he said.

He cited an example of a woman who had been abused by her son for years, but did not want to report him.

“This will be very resource-intensive, and therefore it will take time to implement. Members can see, however, what we hope to achieve.”

The changes will be the latest in a series of efforts over the years to better protect women from violence.

Mr Shanmugam noted that the Penal Code was amended in 2019 to deal with sexual crimes using technology, while marital immunity for rape was repealed. The Protection from Harassment Act was also amended to enhance the protection of victims.

Last year, the penalties for three sexual offences, including outage of modesty, were increased – and these came into force last month.