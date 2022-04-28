Logo
2 women deployed at Tekka quick test centre allegedly stole COVID-19 ART kits, sold them online
Singapore

File photo of swab test. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

Natasha Ganesan
28 Apr 2022 03:13PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 03:13PM)
SINGAPORE: Two women deployed at Tekka quick test centre allegedly stole more than 100 COVID-19 antigen raid test (ART) kits from the facility before selling dozens of them online.

The women, aged 24 and 27, will be charged in court on Friday (Apr 29).

The police said in a news release on Thursday that they received a report on Oct 1 last year that ART kits belonging to the Health Promotion Board had been stolen from Tekka test centre.

Investigations showed that the two women, who were deployed at the test centre, had allegedly misappropriated 103 boxes of ART kits, said the police.

They also sold 44 boxes of the misappropriated ART kits online for profit, the police added.  

The women will be charged with the offences of dishonest misappropriation of property with common intention, as well as for converting the stolen property as benefits from criminal conduct.

"The police take a serious view against any person involved in fraudulent or dishonest conduct. Offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," they said.

Source: CNA/ng

