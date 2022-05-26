Woodlands Checkpoint expansion: Residents shocked about having to move out, say they're fond of neighbourhood

Block 217 resident Colin Wong, a final-year undergraduate, said he was shocked by the news as he has become attached to the neighbourhood he grew up in.

"When you stay here for such a long time, the compensation package is a factor but it's not the most important factor. The most important factor is actually the emotional connection to the place," the 25-year-old said.

"And if you have to shift, it should be to somewhere better so that it's not so painful."

Mr Wong said he is eyeing an upcoming HDB development near Causeway Point instead of the new flats at Woodlands Street 13, as he would prefer to be closer to Woodlands MRT station.

However, he conceded that he would not get priority for those flats, and that they could be oversubscribed due to the popular location. "But I will try," he added. "I am in talks with my parents and maybe we will make a trip down to HDB one day."

Likewise, Block 212 resident Ishak Halil said he was "shocked" at the sudden news, especially as he had only moved in to his three-room flat two years ago, and renovated the unit recently.

"We like the place here; it's quiet and we have good neighbours," the 57-year-old said, as he sat outside his unit and flipped through booklets given by the HDB officers who had visited.

"In my age now, I thought this is the final house we are going to be staying in. Suddenly en bloc, so we have to move again."

Mr Ishak, a home renovation contractor, said he intends to stay in his current three-room flat for as long as he can. He said he had bought the unit for around S$200,000, and that he intends to see how much compensation he will get before deciding on his next move.

"We just renovated, so we already spent quite a sum of money," he added. "They (the authorities) should make all the residents here happy."

After staying in Block 213 for 23 years, a resident who wanted to be known Mdm Wong said she feels "very sad" about having to move out as the neighbourhood is "very good".

"The people here have the kampung spirit and help each other," the 48-year-old homemaker said. "Everyone in this block knows each other."

Mdm Wong questioned why Blocks 30 to 36, located on the other side of Marsiling Drive and also near to Woodlands Checkpoint, would not be affected by the redevelopment.

"If they really wanted to do something to the checkpoint, I suppose it would have been on that side and not our side," she said, adding that she is unsure if she will move to the new flats.