Christmas wonder returns to Woodlands with European-style wooden house, reindeers

SINGAPORE: It's less than a month to Christmas and carpenter Tan Koon Tat is busy at his workshop putting the finishing touches to this year's festive display.

Known for his bright and cheery decorations during holidays such as Deepavali and Hari Raya, Mr Tan laments to this reporter about the rising cost of materials this year. But the 62-year-old is still determined to bring some festive cheer to the neighbourhood.

This is the first time since the pandemic broke out that he is putting up decorations of this scale.

But another challenge awaits – bad weather. Due to the rain, it would be another few weeks before he manages to put up his Christmas display at the open field in front of Block 178, Woodlands Street 13.

On Dec 22, three days before Christmas, his work is finally complete.

The star attraction this year is a European-style wooden cottage – lit from within – accompanied by several Christmas trees.

Tinsel and fairy lights dangle from the covered walkway between blocks near the open-air car park, and decorative presents hang from the pillars. More presents lie under a Christmas tree adjacent to the walkway while a short walk down, reindeers that made an appearance in previous years lay on the ground in front of more gift boxes.



All these dazzle the eyes of delighted residents who walk by at night.