Woodlands double murder: Man facing death sentence for killing pregnant wife and daughter mounts appeal

SINGAPORE: A man who strangled his pregnant wife before killing his four-year-old daughter in the same manner appealed against his double-murder convictions on Wednesday (Oct 13).

The panel of five judges reserved their verdict and will issue it at a later date.

Teo Ghim Heng, 46, was sentenced to death in November 2020 for murdering Ms Choong Pei Shan, who was six months pregnant, and their daughter in their Woodlands flat.

He strangled his 39-year-old wife with a towel in January 2017 after quarrelling with her about finances and after she purportedly insulted him, calling him a "useless" father in front of their daughter.

He then continued strangling her with his bare hands until she died, before asking his daughter to sit on his lap. He strangled her with the towel while she cried, telling her to "go find Mummy already".

In the days after the murders, Teo laid the two bodies on his bed and slept with them for a week. He tried to kill himself repeatedly in various ways but failed each time. He eventually set fire to the bodies and tried to lie next to them but "chickened out" because of the heat.

The charred bodies were found on the first day of Chinese New Year in 2017, when Teo's brother-in-law came knocking at the door and detected an acrid smell coming from the windows.

THE DEFENCE'S CASE

Teo's lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam opened by telling the court on Wednesday that there were three undisputed facts: First, all the witnesses who came to court including Ms Choong's family testified that Teo loved his wife and daughter very much.

Second, he was previously a successful property agent who could no longer earn what he used to at the time of the offences due to a market downturn.

Third, he owed the bank and his friends about S$120,000 and was earning much less than what he used to, and owed two months' worth of his daughter's preschool fees.

For the appeal, Mr Thuraisingam and fellow defence counsel Johannes Hadi dropped the partial defence of grave and sudden provocation, which they had pursued at trial but was rejected by the trial judge.

Instead, they focused on the partial defence of diminished responsibility: They argued that the trial judge was not correct to find that Teo did not suffer from Major Depressive Disorder at the time of the offences, and that Teo's mental responsibility was not substantially impaired.