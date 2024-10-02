Firms rent units at JTC’s Woodlands industrial estate for proximity to Malaysia, innovative space allocation

SINGAPORE: Sensor-making German firm SICK was among the first to set up office at JTC’s Woodlands North Coast district for its innovative space allocation, image and proximity to Johor Bahru.

The 100ha mixed-use industrial estate - located within Woodlands Regional Centre - will feature homes, lush recreational spaces and a range of business spaces.

The first two JTC multi-tenanted industrial developments were completed in August 2021. JTC, the government agency that oversees Singapore’s industrial spaces, is currently in talks about further development plans to better cater to industry needs.

The industrial estate has a clean and modern look that will improve the firm’s corporate branding, said SICK Product Center Asia’s managing director Jack Goh.

Firms there are allocated 30 per cent of space for production use and 70 per cent for service-oriented or knowledge-based activities. This is different from the typical 60:40 ratio in other general manufacturing light industry estates.

Mr Goh said the proportion will allow the firm to dedicate spaces for creativity.

“We do product development in Singapore, and so we need a lot of office spaces (as well as) creative and social spaces for our engineers … for them to be more agile and flexible in their thinking,” Mr Goh told CNA.

He noted that more than half of the 180-strong firm are in the engineering and development team.