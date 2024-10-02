Firms rent units at JTC’s Woodlands industrial estate for proximity to Malaysia, innovative space allocation
SINGAPORE: Sensor-making German firm SICK was among the first to set up office at JTC’s Woodlands North Coast district for its innovative space allocation, image and proximity to Johor Bahru.
The 100ha mixed-use industrial estate - located within Woodlands Regional Centre - will feature homes, lush recreational spaces and a range of business spaces.
The first two JTC multi-tenanted industrial developments were completed in August 2021. JTC, the government agency that oversees Singapore’s industrial spaces, is currently in talks about further development plans to better cater to industry needs.
The industrial estate has a clean and modern look that will improve the firm’s corporate branding, said SICK Product Center Asia’s managing director Jack Goh.
Firms there are allocated 30 per cent of space for production use and 70 per cent for service-oriented or knowledge-based activities. This is different from the typical 60:40 ratio in other general manufacturing light industry estates.
Mr Goh said the proportion will allow the firm to dedicate spaces for creativity.
“We do product development in Singapore, and so we need a lot of office spaces (as well as) creative and social spaces for our engineers … for them to be more agile and flexible in their thinking,” Mr Goh told CNA.
He noted that more than half of the 180-strong firm are in the engineering and development team.
PROXIMITY TO JOHOR BAHRU
SICK Singapore’s production factory is in Johor Bahru, which created “strong motivation” for the firm to set up at Woodlands North Coast, Mr Goh added.
He said another advantage of the location is the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is slated to begin operations by late 2026.
Engineers have to cross over to the production factory frequently to train workers on the use of new products and troubleshooting, and often get caught in the jams at the Causeway, said Mr Goh.
“They would spend maybe two hours going in and another two hours coming back … that really is a challenge for the team at this point of time,” he said.
“We are looking forward to … the RTS, and that will really improve our operation.”
He added that staff who have to cross the borders daily will also benefit.
Property analyst Alan Cheong said the RTS will have some impact on the flow of workers into Singapore.
“(Firms) would find that the workers can easily come on time, or they (the firms) can find workers,” added the executive director of research and consultancy at real estate firm Savills Singapore.
“But there are other bottlenecks too, like policies with regard to the number of foreign workers you have for your factory floor.”
MORE THAN HALF OF INDUSTRIAL ESTATE OCCUPIED
Over 65 per cent of the industrial estate is occupied by firms from sectors like semiconductor and electronics.
JTC expects more companies to get on board.
"The strategic location of Woodlands North Coast is what makes it a popular choice for businesses, especially for those with their headquarters in Singapore and a manufacturing facility in other countries like Malaysia,” said Ms Lee Mee Nee, a deputy director at JTC’s New Estates division.
She noted that the premises are about a 10-minute walk away from the upcoming RTS that will connect Singapore and Malaysia.
JTC said that the estate is part of the nation’s decentralisation plans to create self-contained regional centres and business nodes, bringing jobs closer to home for those in the north.
The corporation is re-looking at how it can tailor its space to meet changing industry needs. This includes an integrated underground network that can help to move people and goods more efficiently within the district itself.
Ms Lee added that the land zoning is under review. JTC said it will work with agencies like the Urban Redevelopment Authority as well as the Housing and Development Board to finalise the land use plan.
With the district earmarked to be the northern entry point into the upcoming Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ), businesses said they are eagerly awaiting for more details on what the zone entails.
Discussions between both sides are set to take place at the 11th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat likely to be held at the end of this year.