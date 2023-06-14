Faster clearance at Woodlands Train Checkpoint with new immigration kiosks: ICA

SINGAPORE: The installation of 10 new immigration kiosks at Woodlands Train Checkpoint since March has improved clearance speed and capacity, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (Jun 14).

Immigration clearance through these kiosks, the first of its kind at Singapore’s checkpoints, is similar to that at automated lanes. Eligible individuals can scan their passports as well as also have their biometrics captured.

In a press release, ICA said that implementing additional automated lanes at Woodlands Train Checkpoint is not possible due to “infrastructure and space constraints”.

The kiosks, which take up less physical space, help address this issue. They are also arranged in clusters in order to maximise space and can clear both departing and arriving train passengers.

There are currently three automated lanes at the checkpoint. These lanes are similar to those found in the passenger halls of air and sea checkpoints today.

The increased clearance capacity enabled by the 10 kiosks will prevent overcrowding at the train platforms and allow arriving trains to turn around more quickly, added ICA.

Currently, the Woodlands Train Checkpoint clears 31 departing and arriving train trips, and close to 10,000 passengers daily.

Each self-clearance transaction at the kiosk takes approximately 24 seconds, as compared to 45 seconds at the manual counter, said ICA.