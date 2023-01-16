Heavy traffic at land checkpoints, tailbacks from Malaysia expected over Chinese New Year holiday period

SINGAPORE: Continuous heavy traffic through the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints is expected over the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

Tailbacks are also expected from Malaysia, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (Jan 16).

Those travelling to Malaysia via bus or car between Jan 16 and Jan 20 are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

Bus travellers who are eligible to use the automated lanes at the passenger halls are also encouraged to do so.

ICA said traffic flow through the land checkpoints has returned to pre-COVID levels during peak hours.

"During the year-end holiday season in 2022, more than one million travellers passed through both land checkpoints, with about 361,000 crossing daily."

The authority added that during the peak of the Chinese New Year period in 2019, the average waiting time for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours.

ICA reminded motorists to avoid queue cutting as it can cause "severe congestion" and compromise the safety of other motorists.

"They are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site.

"ICA works closely with Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions leading to the land checkpoints," said the authority.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Updates are also available via ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as from local radio broadcasts.