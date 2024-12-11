Passport-less clearance at Tuas, Woodlands bus halls from Dec 16

SINGAPORE: Those travelling through the bus halls at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will soon be able to enjoy passport-less immigration clearance.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will implement this in stages, starting with Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (Dec 16).

This form of passport-less clearance involves using an individual or group QR code via the MyICA mobile app.

The target for full implementation at both land checkpoints is by mid-January, ICA said in a media release on Wednesday.

"Even as we move towards passport-less clearance, travellers will still need to bring along their passport as it may be required for immigration clearance at their destination countries. ICA may also require some travellers to produce their passport for verification," said the authority.

This follows earlier QR code clearance trials by ICA at selected automated lanes and special assistance lanes at the arrival and departure bus halls at both land checkpoints.

More than 48,000 travellers participated as of Dec 1, said ICA, adding that feedback from these trials enabled it to finetune and improve the QR code clearance experience.