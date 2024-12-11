Passport-less clearance at Tuas, Woodlands bus halls from Dec 16
Token-less clearance will also kick in at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Monday.
SINGAPORE: Those travelling through the bus halls at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will soon be able to enjoy passport-less immigration clearance.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will implement this in stages, starting with Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (Dec 16).
This form of passport-less clearance involves using an individual or group QR code via the MyICA mobile app.
The target for full implementation at both land checkpoints is by mid-January, ICA said in a media release on Wednesday.
"Even as we move towards passport-less clearance, travellers will still need to bring along their passport as it may be required for immigration clearance at their destination countries. ICA may also require some travellers to produce their passport for verification," said the authority.
This follows earlier QR code clearance trials by ICA at selected automated lanes and special assistance lanes at the arrival and departure bus halls at both land checkpoints.
More than 48,000 travellers participated as of Dec 1, said ICA, adding that feedback from these trials enabled it to finetune and improve the QR code clearance experience.
FASTER, MORE CONVENIENT
All bus passengers, including those using wheelchairs and family groups of up to four people, are eligible for QR code clearance.
Families of four using the special assistance lane can expect to save 40 seconds when they present a group QR code for immigration clearance, said ICA. The process currently takes about two minutes with passports.
ICA urged all travellers at the land checkpoints to use the QR code for faster and more convenient immigration clearance.
Those using a group QR code should ensure that the passport details stored in the group QR code tally with those seeking immigration clearance, the authority advised.
Travellers are also encouraged to present the QR code using the MyICA mobile application instead of using printed or screenshot copies.
First-time foreign visitors and those re-entering Singapore using a different passport from the previous trip will need to present their passport for immigration clearance.
They will then be able to clear immigration using a QR code on their subsequent trip.
With the full implementation of QR code clearance at the bus halls, ICA said it would have completed the roll-out of the passport-less clearance initiative for all modes of transport at the land checkpoints.
The system was introduced for cars on Mar 19 this year, before being extended to bus drivers on Apr 15.
Close to 28 million travellers have used the QR code option for immigration clearance at the land checkpoints as of Dec 1, according to ICA.
CRUISE CENTRE
Token-less clearance will also be implemented at Marina Bay Cruise Centre from Monday.
Singapore residents arriving and departing from the centre can clear immigration with their facial and iris biometrics, without presenting their passport.
All foreign travellers will also be able to enjoy the same convenience when they depart Singapore.
"With this, travellers at MBCCS can expect shorter queues and waiting time when clearing immigration.
"ICA will progressively implement token-less clearance at the remaining sea checkpoints."