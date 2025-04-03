New Woodleigh, Pasir Ris bus interchanges to open in April

SINGAPORE: The new Woodleigh and Pasir Ris bus interchanges are set to open in April, with their completion bringing the total number of Integrated Transport Hubs across Singapore to 14.

Woodleigh bus interchange - to be operated by SBS Transit - will open on Apr 20. It will be part of the Woodleigh Village integrated development and directly connected to Woodleigh MRT station.

Pasir Ris bus interchange, meanwhile, will be located within an integrated development with Pasir Ris Mall and will be adjacent to Pasir Ris MRT station. The interchange will be operated by Go-Ahead Singapore and will open on Apr 27.

All 17 public bus services operating from the existing Pasir Ris bus interchange will relocate to the new one, with no changes to their routes or stopping points, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Apr 3) in a press release.

The Basic Military Training Centre Shuttle Bus at Pasir Ris will also be relocated adjacent to the new interchange with a designated waiting space for pick-up and drop-off.

The authority added that service 146 will be amended to operate from the new Woodleigh bus interchange.

It will ply bi-directionally along Bidadari Park Drive, serving four additional bus stops, LTA said.

A new service 148 will be introduced as a loop service between the Woodleigh bus interchange and Potong Pasir, enhancing connectivity to amenities in the Bidadari and Potong Pasir estates, it added.

LTA said it seeks commuters’ understanding that its bus operators "may require some time to familiarise" themselves with the operations of the new bus interchanges.

"Bus operators, with support from LTA, will monitor the situation closely and make necessary adjustments to ensure smooth journeys for commuters and road users," it added.