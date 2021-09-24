Work-from-home to be default from Monday as COVID-19 workplace measures tightened

SINGAPORE: Working from home will be the default for employees able to do so as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (Sep 24).

This directive, which will take effect from Sep 27 to Oct 24, marks a tightening of measures. Previously a maximum of 50 per cent of employees who are able to work from home were allowed to be at the workplace at any point in time.

During this period, the 10-day "snap" work-from-home regime for when COVID-19 cases are detected at the workplace will be suspended, said MOH in a press release.

"There should continue to be no cross-deployment of workers to multiple worksites for those who need to go into worksites to work. Social gatherings at the workplace will continue to be disallowed. Employers should continue to implement flexible working hours and stagger the start times of employees who need to return to the workplace," said MOH.

The ministry noted that employees, contractors, and vendors who are unable to work from home are "strongly encouraged" to self-test weekly via an antigen rapid test (ART) to keep infected employees from going to work and keep their workplace safe.

"Those who are able to work from home but need to return to the workplace for ad-hoc reasons may do so after testing negative via ART before returning onsite," added MOH.