Work from home in JB: Some Singaporeans are relocating amid border reopening, hybrid arrangements

JOHOR BAHRU: When Jasmine Loh got retrenched from her communications job in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32-year-old Singporean decided that she wanted to make two adjustments to her life.

Firstly, she wanted to find another job which would allow her to work from home most of the time. The other adjustment was to relocate to Johor Bahru when the borders reopen, so that she could lower her living expenses.

Within a year, Ms Loh has managed to do both.

In November last year, she was hired as a consultancy project manager by a Singapore-registered firm under a full-time work from home arrangement.

A month later, she moved to Johor Bahru via the then land vaccinated travel lane and rented an apartment near the city centre.

“My company doesn’t have an office so it makes sense that I can operate in Johor Bahru even though I work for a Singapore company,” said Ms Loh.

“My employer does not mind that I am based overseas because some of my fellow colleagues are based in other parts of the world. We have online meetings every day to check in and share project updates. Being based across the Causeway has not been an issue,” she added.

Ms Loh is among a small group of Singaporeans who have relocated to Johor Bahru following the reopening of borders.

For these workers, being based in Johor has become more viable as companies are allowing their employees to work from home either fully or via a hybrid arrangement.

“I wanted a job that could accommodate my choice to live in Johor Bahru because it allows me to lower my living expenses. I can also save on transport, cook my own lunches and have more time for myself,” she added.