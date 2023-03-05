Work It podcast: Stress sent her to the emergency department

SINGAPORE: By all accounts, Yu Dan Shi, 46, was a typical straight-A student. Having "traditional Asian parents", she was expected to pursue academic excellence and in a field of their choosing: Computer science.

By 14, she was already enrolled in university. By 17, she began her career and by 32, she was the chief marketing officer of a Fortune 100 company. But one evening on the way home after yet another meeting, she felt a sharp pain.

She told her taxi driver: "Something is really wrong with me. I'm about to black out." She ended up in an operating theatre with no time to inform her parents or her two young children. In this episode, Ms Shi, now an executive coach at CoachHub, talks about how that changed the trajectory of her career and why coaching helped her.

Here are the highlights of that conversation: