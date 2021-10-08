'As important as a high and attractive salary': Why more firms are trying to boost work-life balance

SINGAPORE: Despite officially ending work at 6pm each day, “shutting off” afterwards was often difficult for Mr Karlson Kim, an assistant director of sales at the Royal Plaza on Scotts.

“It's human nature … Basically, we just want to get things done,” said Mr Kim, adding that working from home (WFH) further blurred the boundaries between his work and personal life.

But now, an emoji – a smiley wearing sunglasses – is helping him and other hotel employees switch off more easily.

Under a new company policy, workers can use the emoji to tell those who are trying to contact them after hours: “I’m done for the day.”

But for emergencies, employees can send three shocked expression emojis to flag the urgency of the matter and continue to explain more.

The hotel said this is part of its efforts to improve work-life balance and “allow employees ample rest while they take their mind off work”.

“What we have heard a lot from our people is, especially with COVID now, with technology … we are always on our iPhones or tablets, so it's so easy to just send an email and expect a reply immediately, even after 9pm in the evening or very early in the morning.

“We said we should try to stop this because people are already very stressed,” said Mr Patrick Fiat, the hotel’s general manager.

Other measures the hotel has rolled out include banning meetings on Fridays, in the name of improving employee well-being and work-life harmony.

For its efforts, it won a Work-Life Excellence award from the Tripartite Alliance in August.

MORE ADOPTING WORK-LIFE HARMONY PRACTICES

The Royal Plaza on Scotts isn’t the only company making these moves.

More are in the process of setting up policies that support better work-life balance, especially with the sudden shift from office to remote work, said Ms Jaya Dass, recruitment agency Randstad's managing director for Singapore and Malaysia.

Some of these policies include WFH stipends for employees to purchase home office equipment and mental health support.

Indeed, changes amid the pandemic have also precipitated a wider societal push towards work-life harmony: Last month, an industry-led coalition focusing on the issue also launched resources for companies to improve their practices.