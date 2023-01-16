Most people in Singapore want to work longer, provided that they are healthy: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: The majority of workers in Singapore want to work longer as long as they are healthy, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Jan 16).

He was responding to infectious diseases expert Paul Tambyah on whether the Silver Support package - which provides lower-income senior citizens with a quarterly cash payout - could be more universal, to avoid a substantial drop in income when these people stop working.

"Would anyone actually want to be operated on by a 70-year-old neurosurgeon? Or ride in a bus driven by a 70-year-old bus driver?" Professor Tambyah asked, during a dialogue at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Singapore Perspectives Conference.

"The basis of this question is the narrative seems to be that we need to keep working. And if we are unable to do a particular job, we've got to retrain."

Mr Wong replied: "There's obviously a limit to how long we can work. But also we must recognise with rising longevity, with people living longer lifespans, when we do our surveys, the majority of people do want to work longer so long as they are healthy.

"Because a lot of people recognise that the minute they stop working, that's when their health deteriorates very quickly."

Work is more than a source of income, and provides dignity and purpose, he added. "There is something fundamental and important about work."

Mr Wong, who is also finance minister, said it was important to work "consistently" - meaning to hold on to a stable job."We want to be able to say if you're a new entrant, you're a young adult entering the workforce, work consistently, whatever job you can do, you can be assured of a basic retirement sum."