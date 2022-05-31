Work with, not against Big Tech to improve lives and drive innovative solutions: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE: With technology becoming increasingly indispensable and critical to how societies function, countries should work with Big Tech, instead of going against it, so that they can improve people’s lives, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean on Tuesday (May 31).

Speaking at the Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) Summit Social, Mr Teo said global tech leaders and policy shapers need to grapple with how to strike a balance between seamless access and the need for stronger security and privacy; and consider if the digital world will become more integrated or divided.

“Over time, the network effect, amplified especially by the instantaneous power and reach of the Internet, has meant that a handful of big tech corporations, the most innovative and entrepreneurial ones, have amassed immense influence,” he said.

“The digital giants now form the infrastructural backbone of an ever-expanding tech universe, serving as the interface of every interaction. If we decline to share our data or accept cookies, what alternatives do we realistically have, or will we be crowded out of the digital space?”

The solution, he said, is to work with, and not against Big Tech.

“These platforms are a force for good and the betterment of our lives, connecting underserved populations across the globe. They also drive investments towards even more innovative solutions and applications.”