Some workers say they will not take masks off in office despite easing of COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: While some workers were looking forward to taking their masks off in the office on Tuesday (Apr 26), others said that they will continue to wear masks as an additional precaution to protect their family members.

On Tuesday morning, the first day that most COVID-19 safe management measures are relaxed in Singapore, a steady stream of workers flowed out of Raffles Place MRT station.

With SafeEntry gantries removed, the central business district seemed more like its old self, although the crowd was still a little thinner than before the pandemic.

Most workers kept their masks on as they walked to work, even though it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask outdoors.

Last week, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced that from Tuesday, all workers can return to the workplace. They can also take their mask off in the office when they are not interacting physically with others and when not in customer-facing areas.

Nearly all of the workers interviewed by CNA said that they have been coming back to work in the office on certain days or full-time for quite a while.

Mr Sid Kapur, who has been working two days a week from the office, said that he is looking forward to being able to take his mask off in the office.

"We're quite spaced out in the office, so it hasn't been too much of a problem for us," he said. "I'm looking forward to the changes, I think over the last week or so, you see more people taking off their masks outdoors, that's quite pleasant to see."

But some people told CNA that they will continue to wear a mask, as their jobs involve interacting with clients or as an additional precaution to protect vulnerable family members, such as elderly parents or young children.

Ms Cindy Ng, a purchaser, has been back in the office five days a week for two weeks, and said that she does not mind working from the office or from home, except for the time spent commuting.

As her office is not very spacious, she said she will still wear a mask. She added: "I think I still prefer to put on a mask. There are a lot of people talking in my office."