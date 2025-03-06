Work permit holders will no longer have limit on employment period, maximum age to rise to 63

SINGAPORE: Singapore is making substantial changes to its work permit framework in a bid to give employers greater flexibility in hiring and retaining talent.

Starting Jul 1, work permit holders will no longer be subject to a maximum employment period, which currently ranges from 14 to 26 years based on skill level, sector and country of origin.

This aligns with policies already in place for workers from Malaysia and four North Asian sources – Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and Taiwan – who already have no restriction on their period of employment.

Work permit holders will still be subject to a maximum age of employment. This will be raised from 60 to 63 on Jul 1, in line with the local retirement age.

The age limit for new work permit applicants will also be raised to 61, up from the current 50 for non-Malaysians and 58 for Malaysians.

The changes were announced on Thursday (Mar 6) as part of the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) spending plans for the coming financial year.

MOM said raising the maximum employment age would give firms the flexibility to retain more experienced and skilled workers.

It added that employers are best placed to assess the benefits of retaining their more experienced workers, against the higher health insurance costs they would have to bear for these older workers.

As of June 2024, Singapore had about 442,900 work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors. This figure represents an all-time high, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 17 per cent, according to Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Dr Tan said that scepticism about the need for foreign talent was natural.

"When we see a foreigner, we think, 'they are taking a job a local could have had'. But what is harder to see is that, without the access to foreigners, the company and its jobs may not even be in Singapore to begin with," he said.

"So it's very easy to use simplistic arguments to insinuate that it's a zero-sum game. That if you remove one foreigner, you get one more job for a local," said Dr Tan, as he referred to a speech earlier in the day by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai.

"Let me share the facts," the minister said.

Dr Tan said that over the last decade, the number of employment pass and S Pass holders grew by 38,000, while the number of resident professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) grew by 382,000 – a 10-fold difference.

"We should never develop a 'Singaporean only' mentality, because this would deprive us of talent needed to anchor global businesses that benefit Singaporeans."