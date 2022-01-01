Larger work-related events of up to 1,000 people can be held from Jan 3 with some restrictions

SINGAPORE: Businesses in Singapore can hold larger work-related events for 51 to 1,000 people from Jan 3, subject to conditions such as having participants who are seated or standing in fixed positions.

There must be no mask-off activities at the event, such as the consumption of food and beverage, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Saturday (Jan 1).

This comes after the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced last month that it would raise the cap for events where participants are masked and seated.

Under the current rules, work-related events are capped at 50 people. Any meals are to be "incidental" and not the main feature of the event.

From Jan 3, larger events are allowed - but with no consumption of food and drinks.

Participants must be "predominantly static", meaning that they are "seated or standing in a fixed position", said the authorities.

They are required to keep a distance of at least 1m from each other and be in zones of up to 100 people each, with 2m between zones.

In addition, they have to be either be fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 180 days, or be medically ineligible for vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

Organisers of such events must notify authorities online before the event and submit documents including an event itinerary and floor plan.