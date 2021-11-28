Employee by morning, tourist by afternoon: Why some Singaporeans are going on 'work-cations'

SINGAPORE: Like many Singaporeans, 30-year-old Cassandra Sim has been working from home for months amid the pandemic.

But unlike most Singaporeans, knocking off work for her means having the freedom to sail in the French Riviera, visit vineyards in Austria, hike up mountains in Romania and explore 13th-century church ruins in Estonia.

The freelance copywriter has been working from Europe for the past year, moving to a new city every few weeks or months.

“I can call it the best year of my life … I'm able to fulfil my dreams of travelling and seeing the world, feeling free, without losing the ability to continue my work,” said Ms Sim.

She first moved to Estonia to reunite with her American partner, with the country allowing both of them to work there for up to a year. But they decided to visit new cities after a few months.

Speaking to CNA from Sofia, Bulgaria, she explained that her work contracts with Singaporean firms still require her to work full-time – so she wakes up at around 4am in Europe and works until about noon or 1pm.

But after that, she is free to “seize the day” and visit attractions in the city she is in, or to simply enjoy the quotidian moments of living in a new country.