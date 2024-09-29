Worker dies in worksite accident at Resorts World Sentosa

SINGAPORE: A worker died on Sunday (Sep 29) following an accident at a worksite in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Police said they were alerted to a work-related incident at 8 Sentosa Gateway at around 8am.

"A 44-year-old man was found unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic at the scene," the police said in response to CNA's query.

RWS said that it was informed of the accident by the worksite contractor on Sunday morning, and was told that a worker had died.

The accident occurred at where the Maritime Experiential Museum used to be. The museum was shut down in 2020 to allow for the expansion of the S.E.A. Aquarium and it is an area non-accessible to the public.

"The contractor and RWS are supporting the authorities in their investigation," added the RWS spokesperson.

Police added that no foul play is suspected, and investigations are ongoing.

CNA has reached out to the Manpower Ministry for more information.