Worker dies after being run over by concrete pump truck at construction site

SINGAPORE: A worker died last week after being struck by a concrete pump truck at a construction site.

The 37-year-old Indian national was acting as a traffic controller near the gate of a worksite at Bedok North on Sep 17 when he was struck by a truck that crashed into the gate, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

The vehicle suddenly accelerated and knocked down the gate, which fell onto the worker. The truck then ran over the gate and the worker.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for help at 1 Bedok North Street 2 at 5.55pm.

SCDF rescuers used lifting equipment to extricate the trapped worker.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The worker, who was not named, was employed by Lum Chang Building Contractors.

MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed Lum Chang to stop all vehicular and machinery operations at the worksite, it said.