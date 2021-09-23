Logo
Singapore

Worker dies after being run over by concrete pump truck at construction site
Singapore

Migrant workers are seen at a construction site in Singapore on Sep 14, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

Chew Hui Min
Chew Hui Min
23 Sep 2021 11:22AM (Updated: 23 Sep 2021 11:24AM)
SINGAPORE: A worker died last week after being struck by a concrete pump truck at a construction site.

The 37-year-old Indian national was acting as a traffic controller near the gate of a worksite at Bedok North on Sep 17 when he was struck by a truck that crashed into the gate, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

The vehicle suddenly accelerated and knocked down the gate, which fell onto the worker. The truck then ran over the gate and the worker. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for help at 1 Bedok North Street 2 at 5.55pm.

SCDF rescuers used lifting equipment to extricate the trapped worker. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The worker, who was not named, was employed by Lum Chang Building Contractors.

MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed Lum Chang to stop all vehicular and machinery operations at the worksite, it said.

Police said that a 26-year-old man was arrested for a negligent act causing death.

A Workplace Health & Safety (WSH) alert said that such accidents can be prevented with some safety measures.

Companies should have a workplace traffic management plan to manage the movement of vehicles safely and company vehicles should be regularly checked and maintained.

Traffic controllers should wear brightly coloured reflective vests so that they are highly visible to drivers. 

"Consider the use of technology to improve and/or monitor vehicle safety, such as collision sensors, blind spot cameras, reversing alarms and speed limiters," said the WSH circular.

With this accident, the total number of workplace fatalities in 2021 rose to 27.

Source: CNA/hm(rw)

