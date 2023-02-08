Worker dies after glass doors toppled on him, 4th workplace fatality this year

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old Singaporean man died following a workplace accident at a warehouse last Thursday (Feb 2), the fourth workplace fatality so far this year.

The accident, which occurred at about 2.15pm at 61 Alexandra Terrace Harbour Link Complex, involved three men who had been unloading a shipment of glass doors from a shipping container, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In the process, nine glass doors toppled onto them,” it said.

Two workers were injured and taken to the National University Hospital, where the 53-year-old man later died of his injuries.

The other man is in stable condition, MOM added. The third worker was not injured.

The ministry added it has instructed AGL Facade Systems to stop all work activities, and appoint a workplace safety and health auditor to review their work practices.

MOM also barred the company from hiring new foreign workers for three months.

“The director of AGL Facade Systems will also be required to personally account to MOM and take direct responsibility for rectifications,” it said.

According to the ministry, glass sheets and glass panels should be bundled in upright positions within wooden crates when being transported in shipping containers.

“For safe unloading, forklifts or purpose-built telescopic handlers should be used,” it said. “If the items are to be manually shifted, proper means of support (e.g. props, braces, frames, restraint belts) must be provided to prevent other items within the container from toppling.”

MOM is investigating the accident.